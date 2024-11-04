Gambian delegation in Malawi for a study tour at LUANAR

The Gambian delegation led by its Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez is on a week-long study tour to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) specifically in the centres of Aquafish and Agribusiness.

Gomez told reporters on Monday in Lilongwe that his government is interested to learn from Malawi in the Aquafish and Agribusiness which the Malawi university is promoting through practical skills.

“Our government want to also promote these two areas hence our visit to Malawi to learn what is happening so that we will be able to do it in the right manner,” he said.

Gomez added that they initially sent their students on scholarships to the institution to be trained at masters level in fisheries as well as agribusiness in preparation for the new centres that will be established in Gambia.

“We want Malawi through this institution to accompany us in every development we are embarking on in building the Centres of Excellence in Gambia,” he emphasized.

Adding that the centres will serve as hopes not that for Gambia alone but for the West Africa Sub-region.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said the university is aspiring to become an institution for Africa as well as the world and not just for Malawi.

Kaunda said out 48 Centres of Excellence in Africa supported by the World Bank, LUANAR is the only institution with AquaCulture and Fisheries centre of excellence.

“Countries in Africa do not have to go to Europe to learn in these areas as Malawi has the expertise giving out opportunities for other

nations to learn,” he said

Kaunda boasted that LUANAR is a global leader in AquaFish and Agribusiness entrepreneurship which the country must be proud of.

The African Centre of Excellence in AquaCulture and Fisheries science is a regional centre hosted by LUANAR aimed at addressing the challenge of low fish consumption due to low fish production by training students in the whole fish value chain.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!