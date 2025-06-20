Game-Changer for Malawi: Chakwera’s Vision Gets Boost as China Mining Deal Sealed

Malawi’s mining sector is poised for a major transformation following the signing of a groundbreaking deal between the Government of Malawi and Chinese multinational giant, Hunan Sunwalk Technology Group.

The agreement, sealed on June 16, 2025, on the sidelines of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in Changsha, China, paves the way for large-scale titanium extraction in Salima and the establishment of a high-tech mineral processing plant in Malawi.

Minister of Mining Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma described the deal as a milestone in realizing President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s bold vision to industrialize and modernize Malawi’s mining sector. “This MoU signals a new era—anchored on sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth. It aligns squarely with President Chakwera’s agenda to turn mining into a driver of national development,” Ng’oma said.

The agreement promises more than just extraction. It’s a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking Malawi’s mineral wealth through sustainable investment, cutting-edge technology, and skills development. Ng’oma assured Malawians that the partnership followed rigorous environmental and social impact evaluations and said Hunan Sunwalk’s track record in countries like Zimbabwe gives Malawi confidence in its delivery.

Hunan Sunwalk CEO Hou Xingwang echoed that optimism, touting the venture as a win-win. “This partnership brings capital, advanced mining technology, and skilled personnel to Malawi. We’re excited to contribute to the country’s growth,” said Hou.

