Gangata speaks out on DPP youth director interest: ‘I have employed over 10 000 youths’

With less than 48 hours before the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) goes /into a convention in Blantyre to elect the party’s torch bearers ahead of next year’s tripartite elections, Nyasa Times caught up with the favorite candidate for the post of National Youth Director Alfred Ruwari Gangata to hear what he has up his sleeves for Malawian youths, who are often used as political pawns.

Can you tell us your brief background?

Alfred Ruwari Gangata is my name. I was born on 2nd October, 1988 and I come from Kachipeya Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza. I own Masters Group of Companies, the holding company for Masters Security Services, which has been sponsoring Super League side Masters Security FC. I also sponsored Southern Region Football League for two years after the league had lost sponsorship from Arkay Plastics Limited.

You are vying for the position of National Youth Director during the DPP convention slated for Blantyre this coming Sunday, for how long have you been in active politics?

I have not been in active politics but I have been a staunch supporter of the DPP since it was formed. I am one of the pioneers for the Blue Patriots, a kind of movement, which started after the death of former President late Bingu wa Mutharika.

The position you are vying for is very crucial considering that young people constitute the majority of the population, how prepared are you to work with youths of different backgrounds?

I am very prepared in fact more than prepared. At 30 years of age, I am a young person myself and have been associating with young people in whatever I have been doing. I started sponsoring Masters Security FC right from the grassroots before taking the team to the Super League. During the first season in the Super League, the team reached the semi-final for FISD Challenge Cup and participated in the CAF Cup Winners Cup. Apart from sponsoring football, over 90 percent of the people I employed at Masters Group are young people. I think of young people in whatever I do.

There is a tendency by political parties including the DPP to use young people in perpetrating violence against political opponents, how are you going to tackle this problem if you take over the position of DPP National Youth Director?

First of all, let me point out that the DPP does not condone violence. President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and our leaders have always been advising us the youth to be law abiding and peace loving citizens. However, there have been some people disguising as DPP youths, who have been engaging in violence to dent the good image of the ruling party. When I get to that position, I will not allow any youth to be used by other groups or political parties to dent our party’s image. I will advise my fellow youth to take heed of the advice from the President and our leaders.

Perhaps the youth have accepted to be used by the powers that be or other groups due to economic problems that have resulted from youth unemployment, what are you going to do as a leader to make sure the youth are empowered economically?

Late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika said and I quote- Let the work of my hands speak for itself. The work of my hands will speak for itself on the question of youth empowerment. My main reason for sponsoring Masters Security FC was to empower the young people both socially and economically. When I was approached to consider sponsoring Southern Region Football League after the league had lost its sponsorship, I did not hesitate to offer my assistance knowing very well that and idle mind is the devil’s workshop. I knew that if a section of young people remained idle due to the loss of sponsorship, the concerned youths would indulge in bad habits. At Masters Security Services, I employed over 10,000 youths as guards.

I will not cease supporting the youth when I become National Youth Director. I will work hand in hand with our President in his tireless efforts to empower the young people.

Any final words that you have?

I will finish by apologizing to the State President, who is our father for what the previous occupant of the post I am taking (Lewis Ngalande) did in disregarding the wishes of the grassroots including we young people and speaking for outsiders and detractors on the issue of DPP Presidential candidate in next year’s tripartite elections. I promise to be loyal to the party leadership and will not disappoint the party at any time.

