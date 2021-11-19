General Alliance Insurance, Sustain Green campaign join forces in combating climate change

Climate change is one of the main problems facing the world today and one of the ways to combat it is through educating the public on its causes and providing the remedies such as the planting of trees.

With this effect one of the country’s leading insurance companies, General Alliance Insurance Limited has introduced a promotion called Kuyenda Chokhala on its motor customers who will buy motor insurance from the company.

The promotion is targeting both third party and comprehensive customers devised to maintain and gain more clients in the General Alliance Insurance Limited motor policy and different prices are expected to be won.

The insurance company has joined forces with Sustain Green Campaign to give back to the community in ensuring that the environment safe through this promotion.

In an interview General Alliance Insurance Limited Corporate Affairs Manager, Pamela Mazengera said the partnership will see every premium purchased during the promotion contribute 10 trees to the Sustain Green Campaign and these trees will greatly support the efforts of combating degradation of the environment.

“We sell car insurance and cars provide carbon dioxide which pollute the environment and planting trees is one way of saving nature and for us, this is very important. We seek to create a safe environment for all Malawians and giving back to the community.” Said Mazengera

On her part Sustain Green Campaign Public Relations Officer, Christina Mabvuto hailed the partnership and said they expect to further educate the public on the current environmental status quo of the country and encourage the inhabitants to plant more trees.

“There are simple ways for Malawians to take care of the environment and the Sustain Green Campaign encourages every member of the public to take up an initiative to preserve the environment. These activities include; planting trees in your free time since the trees play a pivotal role in omitting carbon dioxide from the environment thereby supplying clean air to be inhaled. Among others, volunteering for cleanups in your community,” Mabvuto said.

Mabvuto further added that its every citizen’s role to help curb climate change in the country.

“Malawians can also educate themselves on how best to conserve the environment and reasons why it is significant to conserve the mother nature. When you further your own education you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources,” she said.

This promotion is open to both existing and new customers and the former need to renew their premium to be eligible in the promotion.

The big price in the promotion is a Suzuki Spresso worth 11.5 million kwacha if customers are buying comprehensive insurance those going for third party 2 lucky winners stand a chance of walking home with a motorcycle each.

There will be also 100 thousand kwacha at stake every month to lucky winners both from comprehensive and third party insurance.

Third party insurance is fixed, for a personal car or private its 98 thousand kwacha and for commercial use big cars like trucks its 156,450 thousand Kwacha.

For comprehensive insurance, 5 per cent is of the total value of the car when its personal or private and 8 percent of the total value when its commercial like vehicles used to carry heavy goods.

