Genet empower girls in Dowa at Girls Summer Camp

Girls Empowerment Network (Genet), a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), has groomed girls in leadership skills through a three-day Girls Summer Camp at St Peters Secondary School in Dowa to enable them to defend their rights.

The camp which has attracted about 100 girls is being heard under Nkhanza Toto Project.

Genet Nkhanza Toto Project Officer, Tassie Chirwa said her organisation prioritises empowering girls with leadership skills.

She said the project aims at empowering young girls to be confident and be able to speak and demand for their rights.

Chirwa said there is need for the girls to seek their rights by challenging the patriarch tradition where a girl child is being looked as a second fiddle.

“After this camp we expect our girls will be able to be self-confident, demand justice and this is our expectation,” said Chirwa.

Win Sibale from Natola CDSS commended Genet for the training, saying it will help to empower a lot of girls to know their rights.

Chirwa said Genet was formed to advancing the rights of marginalized adolescent girls and young women.

The organisation promote girls’ and young women’s rights, inclusive education, skills and leadership development, entrepreneurship and economic freedom of marginalized girls and young women.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares