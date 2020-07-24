Germany commits to support Malawi health sector

German Ambassador Jurgen Borsch has pledged his government’s continued support to Malawi’s health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The envoy expressed the commitment on Wednesday during a meeting with Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda at the ministry’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

The envoy said Germany has been supporting the health sector in areas if neonatal and maternal health, HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria through its GTZ and KFW is committed to helping Malawi fight Covid-19.

On her part, Chiponda said government appreciates the support Germany provides to the Malawi health sector.

The minister, who once worked in the Ministry of Health as a biochemist, said Germany has been a good friend to Malawi and thanked the ambassador for his commitment to continue helping Malawians through the ministry of Health.

