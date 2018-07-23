Germany opera singer Gloria Rehm set for Malawi concert at BICC

Multi-award winning German Classic Singer Gloria Rehm is in the country ahead of the performance scheduled to take place at Bingu International conference centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Sartuday, 28 July.

Powered by concept creative and Music Crossroads Academy (MCA), the show will also feature other local acts including Music crossroads model choir, Violinist Lucent Shaba and Mavume trio comprising of Lackson Chazima, Marlen Chakwera Chimombo and Gladson Msendera.

Speaking in an interview, Rehm who is among the global stars in opera singing said she is prepared enough to dish out the best performance during the event.

“I am very excited to be in Malawi, it feels good to be here, people should expect a wonderful performance from me during the event. I am always prepared and I am ready to entertain people.

“I have special songs for Malawians, they will see something they haven’t seen before, they will get the best out of me”, she said.

Qoncept Creative Director Qabaniso Malewezi said they have touched base in terms of preparations and people should expect an event of its kind.

“Preparations are going on well and timely, we sorted out most of production issues and we are just looking forward to have an amazing special evening full of music, arts and collaborations. Seeing two cultures connect through music is something that we need to be proud of,” he said

Malewezi said the concert will be characterized by different activities including a workshop at Music Crossroads offices where people are expected to share skills in as far as music is concerned.

According to Malewezi, will start at 6PM with an entry fee of K10 000 Standard and K20,000 VIP and tickets are currently selling in different places including Umodzi Park Business centre, Ulendo Travel group, Land and Lakes Safaris, Crossroads hotel Business centre among others.

