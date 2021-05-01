“Get education for knowledge, not for jobs.” – Bushiri implore Malawians

“The wisdom and knowledge I have acquired is priceless.”

Beguiling soothsayer and head of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called on Malawians to be seekers of knowledge and take education seriously so as to equip themselves with the power of life and living.

The renowned charismatic preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says education is important and implores people to attain education for knowledge and not merely to get a a good job or a social status in society.

“Knowledge is power. If you have knowledge, you are powerful,” says Bushiri on the side lines of his graduation at Lilongwe University.

With several people congratulating him for graduating with a credit in Bachelor of Business Administration, the ECG church leader and founding father, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has spoken out, emphasising that he didn’t go to school just for a mere degree paper and then donning a gown or the wisdom hat.

“I went back to study for more knowledge. We must never stop learning. We must always seek knowledge so that we can find wisdom,” said the celebrated messenger of God.

A visibly excited Bushiri said that he was extremely happy that he has achieved what he aspired adding that he believes that his graduation has not only

fuelled his hunger to learn more and aspire for more but also in the process inspire others.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Bushiri said: “All I was looking for, in the past four years he was in class, was to acquire knowledge and understanding it, so that I can manage my affairs with excellence and professionalism.

“I did not pursue this course because of a mere wish and dream. I have done and achieved so many things in my life more than this. The wisdom and knowledge I have acquired is priceless,” he said.

Bushiri, who is popularly known as Papa by his followers and admirers, has since thanked all the people who stood with in the four years he toiled with lectures and assignments.

He said: “I would like to thank all the people who stood with me throughout the four years I have been studying. I really appreciate.”

Meanwhile, social media has gone crazy congratulating the ECG Church leader for the academic success.

Ernest Makande wrote: “Education must be very important. Some of us went to school to find jobs and live a good a life.

“But here is Bushiri, who creates jobs and already lives a good life, going back to school. This is phenomenon. Congrats Bushiri.”

