Get us out of here: US evacuates it’s citizens in Malawi on April 24

The US government says it will be evacuating its citizens from Malawi on April 24 due to the raging coronavirus disease.

The Department of State says it is preparing an evacuation flight for private US citizens on a reimbursable basis, leaving Lilongwe Kamuzu International Airport on or around April 24, 2020.

“The flight will be traveling from Lilongwe to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in the Washington, DC metro area via Addis Abba and Dublin,” says the department.

The department says the estimated cost for the flight is $2,000-3,000 per seat.

“US citizens who are interested and prepared to travel should immediately contact the US Embassy Consular section,” says the department.

The department says the citizens should not call the US embassy for confirmation, saying they would be contacted with additional information.

“US Embassy Malawi urges all persons who are considering repatriation to do so at this time.

Each traveler needs to ensure that they supply a valid email address and telephone number at which they can be contacted. Once contacted, please respond immediately,” says the department.

President Peter Mutharika has ordered a coronavirus lockdown from Saturday midnight.

There are 16 cases of coronavirus in Malawi with two deaths.

