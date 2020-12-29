Girl sexually assaulted in hospital room, Malawi police arrest medic

Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody a 40 year old clinician, Lovemore Phiri for allegedly defiling a seven-year old girl.

According to Mchinji Police Officer In-Charge (OC), George Mtetemera, on December 27, 2020, Police got a tip from some well-wishers about the issue.

He said Police followed the matter and took the minor for medical checkup at Mchinji District Hospital where penetration on the minor’s genital organs was confirmed.

“It is true, we have arrested Phiri for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl who upon a medical examination at the district hospital, the girl was sexually harassed,” Mtetemera said.

But commenting on the matter, Mchinji District Health and Social Services Directorate spokesperson, Frank Kaphanso said his office so far does not have full details of the matter as he just got the news through social media platforms.

“I got the matter from social media, and nothing official has gotten through our office at least for now. We know Phiri as our Clinician, and should the allegations be true, then we expect the Police and court to take their duties and bring justice on the matter as defilement is really against the law,” he said.

Mtetemera said the suspect would be taken to court any time soon where he was due to answer defilement charges which is contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code.

He said the district has recorded more sexual harassment related cases this year than same period last year. .

“In 2020, we have had more sexual abuse related cases than the previous year, 2019. For instance in 2019, we recorded 39 sexual abuse related cases, while since January this year, we have recorded over 68 cases, representing 75 percent increase on the cases,” the OC said.

Mtetemera has since called upon parents and traditional leaders to report the defilement and rape cases to appropriate authorities to keep the malpractice in check,” he said.

He said the police was conducting mass awareness campaigns on the dangers of sexual harassment as a way of reducing such cases in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares