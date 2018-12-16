Give DPP another five-year term and see how I will develop Malawi – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to give Democratic Progress Party (DPP) led government, five more years to mandate to start new projects and to complete those that are in progress.

Mutharika talking to Minister of Information Henry Mussa at the MBC event

Mutharika made the requested Saturday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during 2018 MBC Innovations Awards ceremony.

He promised that if DPP would be given a chance to rule the country in the nex tfive years things would never be the same in most parts of the country.

Mutharika echoed that the recent Millennium Challenge Corporation has rated the country as one of the best performers on economy, governance, corruption fight, media freedom and other sectors.

“There is no doubt! We are great economic performers. We have turned around our economy from crisis to growth. We are now one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. Let us be proud of ourselves,” he told the gathering.

The President pointed out that the country is one of the great democrats and the international community world over commends that we government well this peaceful country.

“We are a beautiful country. Malawi is among the recommended five top most destinations to be visited in the world. We are making great strides to prosperity. We are making long strides to progress and we are slowly transforming this country,” Mutharika explained.

He noted that the only problem the country is facing is the mindset of people and the way people think.

Mutharika added, “we undermine ourselves and we think negatively. We are a country full of people who choose to be negative minded.”

The President called on Media, church, university and all institutions of thought to teach Malawians to think positively about the country instead of encouraging them to undermining ourselves.

Minister of information and communications Technology, Henry Mussa said government is committed to ensuring that tenants of democracy are being upheld in the country.

He cited the enactment of the Access to Information (ATI) bill as true testimony, that country is serious in promoting democratic values to the people.

Malawi is set to elect the sixth democracy elections on May 21, 2019 and political parties across the country have started addressing political meeting to sale themselves.

Accordingt o Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) electoral calendar, official campaign period for the May elections is slated for March 2019.

Currently, phase one of the voters verification exercise in Kasungu District andMunicipality, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Mchinji, Dedza, Salima, Dowa has beenconcluded.

The second is starting on December 18, 2018 in Lilongwe District and City, Ntcheu, Blantyre District and City, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

