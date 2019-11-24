Glam and Glory ‘stay beautiful’ campaign gets positive feedback: More entries

Officials from one of the leading cosmetic brands in the country, Glam and Glory say the K7 million ‘stay beautiful campaign’ they launched early October this year is still getting positive feedback with more entries on a daily basis.

Raffle draw conducted recently in the first phase of the competition saw Georgina Sakondwa and L. Duncan both from Lilongwe going away with Television Screen and Hot plate, respectively while Deborah Mitengo from Kasungu won an Electric iron.

Speaking during the presentation of prizes in Lilongwe, Glam and Glory country director Sachin Patil said the promotion aims at giving back to their valued customers and that they are very excited for the positive feedback coming from all corners of the country.

“Since we started the promotion, we have seen more people from Nsanje to Chitipa participating, something which is very encouraging and we want to assure our valued customers that as Glam and Glory we are here and we will be here providing various products,” he said

Patil said everyone is eligible to participate in the promotion only by buying any Glam and Glory products from any distributor across the country and that people are still encouraged to participate and see how far their lucky could take them.

One of the winners,Georgina Sakondwa said she was happy to one of the winners in the first phase of the promotion amd assured as customers to keep on buying Glam and Glory products and futher asked other customers not to lose hope but to keep on trying.

This month, three lucky winners are also expected to go away with microwave, dinner set and electric kettle and in the month of December prizes are K100 000 shopping voucher, fridge and Daihatsu Mira (car) which is a grand prize.

