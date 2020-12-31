Glamour, glitz as Amaryllis  Hotel hosts Tay Grin end-of-the-year party: Busiswa in for ‘2020Wrapped’

Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021. It is going to be night of glamour, glitz and panache to celebrate the end-of-the-year as local hip hop artist Tay Grin through his Black Ryhno Entertainment stable has organised a party at the five-star Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre today.

The rapper said South African musician Busiswa will headline the party where patrons will receive a five-star treatment.

“The historical and exclusive party will have an elite audience of 250 people. It will be luxury personified and the benchmark for high-end exclusive parties in Malawi,” he said.

Tay Grin said the party has been branded 2020Wrapped and that after the live performances from Busiswa and him, the duty to take the revellers right into the morning of the New Year will be left in the hands of DJs including Nathan Tunes who will provide the music till the wee hours.

The VIP ticket is going at K150 000 which includes accommodation and dinner for two.

The other tickers are selling at K75 000 for two and K45 000 for one.

“The party guests shall be served with food throughout the event,” said Tay Grin.

The artist added: “ We believe in excellence and in setting trends in the entertainment industry.”

Tay Grin said they have taken care of Covid-19 protocols at the party.

Amaryllis Hotel chief executive officer Yusuf Shiraz Yusuf said they are proud to host the party as the only artful blend of modern affordable luxury and Malawian hospitality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares