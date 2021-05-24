Global Health Corps drills Lilongwe Women in soap making

Continuing with the desire to impact and make the difference in various communities, Global Health Corps has trained women from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chitseka in Lilongwe on soap making.

The training targeted over 100 women and apart from soap making the participants have also been taught how to make reusable face masks as a way of joining global force of fighting the spread of Corona virus.

Speaking during a one day training in the area of Senior Group Mkwinda Global Health Corps Senior Country Manager Symon Simkoko said they wanted to equip women with business skills for them to be self-dependent.

“Women in most communities are well organized, they have structures like village savings and loan associations so we decided to work with existing structures, we believe that when women are financially stable they can change their lives and contribute positively to the development of the country” He said

Simkoko said they will also support them with start-up capital for their businesses.

One of the beneficiaries Efrida Mtambalika described the training as important saying the skills she acquired in soap making will help her and other community members to venture into small scale businesses and be able to make money for their families

“The training has been so helpful to us and the skill that we have learnt will help us produce high quality soap for sale and also for home use. The money we use to but soap on daily basis for laundry can be invested in this business and make more money that spending for something that we can do on our own,” She said

In his remarks Senior Group Mkwinda expressed gratitude saying the initiative is life changing as women have also been exposed to another way of making money something that is of benefit to the whole community.

Group Mkwinda also said learning how to make reusable face masks will help people in the community to be safe from the spread of corona virus as they can make some for sale and personal use.

The training came two weeks barely after training learners, teachers and women surrounding St Paul Primary school in Jali, Zomba.

Global Health Corps (GHC) is a leadership development organization focused on recruiting and training the next generation of leaders in health equity and social justice. GHC is building a global community of diverse young leaders changing the face of global health and fellows work with high-impact health organizations in yearlong paid positions.

