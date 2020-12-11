Global Health Corps Malawi launches 2021/22 recruitment season for Cohort of Fellows

Global Health Corps (GHC) Malawi has launched its recruitment process for the 2021-2022 Cohort of fellows in Lilongwe to accommodate young leaders who are willing to make the difference in the health sector.

GHC is a leadership development organization that invests in youth and young people is building the next generation of leaders who share a common belief that ‘health is a human right’.

These young leaders undergo a 13 months fellowship program while working with high impact organizations in Malawi and they are exposed to powerful leadership curriculum that inspires innovation, collective leadership, adaptability, resilience and authentic leadership.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Global Health Corps, Senior Country Manager Simon Simkoko said GHC is motivated by the conviction that great ideas don’t change the world, great people do and that is why they are committed to build a generation of young leaders.

He added that GHC is a community of emerging leaders who are building the movement for health equity and fellows are placed in organizations working towards the same goal.

“GHC hopes to see great systems in all sectors of our nation through an infusion of radical new leadership from this youthful generation. There will be a vital network of thinkers and doers who will be core to how our systems enlighten and serve rather than fail.

“We will have these incredible leaders in charge who think and look with different lens in a fundamentally different way about systems, contributing to a worldwide sphere of innovation exchange and constant network building,” he said.

However, Simkoko said they are looking for fellows who are inspired to serve and change the face of global health in Malawi and around the world and that applications for the 2021- 2022 fellowship class are open until January 13, 2021, can be done via the GHC website http://ghcorps.org/ and open to all who are between the ages of 21 – 30 at the start of the fellowship, have an undergraduate University Degree by June 2021, and proficient in English.

“GHC pairs a Malawian fellow with an American counterpart, a model which according to the organization gives both fellows a richer understanding of the different perspectives that contribute towards development. It also creates a team that is more effective at engaging with multiple stakeholders.

“We are working to reach as many young Malawian professionals as possible with information about the fellowship opportunity and Applicants don’t necessarily need a background in health because organizations hosting fellows this year requested people with various backgrounds such as communication, Monitoring and Evaluation and IT,” he said

Currently operating in the US, Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda, and Uganda; GHC recruits young nationals from the respective countries.

Apart from the Ministry of Health, GHC is also working with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in Lilongwe, Partners in Health in Neno, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), AMREF Health, Life Net International, and African Institute for Development Policy among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares