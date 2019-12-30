God to expose evil in 2020, says Prophet Gondwe: Set for ‘crossover’ service

Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries, headquartered in the capital Lilongwe, has said all is charged ahead of the 2019-2020 crossover night slated for Tuesday, December 31 which he added is going to be phenomenal.

Gondwe who leads thousands under his ministry, recently renowned for a battalion forensic and indisputable miracles, said the crossover is “one most necessary step” one can take as they crossover into 2020.

“God has been faithful with us as a ministry, and we are right in his bosom awaiting December 31. It will be a powerful service that will be punctuated by our powerful God above,” said Prophet Gondwe.

He told Nyasa Times that the service will be held at the Green Shade, Area 47 Sector 5 near Cherub Private Schools.

According to Gondwe, the favor of God is upon Malawi in the forthcoming year.

“This will be the year God’s promises will be fulfilled upon His faithful children. It is a year to worship God in Spirit and Truth.

“God will defend His faithful children and expose all the evil plans and snares the enemy has planned against the body of Christ. The faithful shall glory in 2020,” said Prophet Gondwe

