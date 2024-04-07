GODKA Technologies dates Southern region golfers

GODKA Technologies, one of the leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firms, on Saturday treated southern region golfers to a tournament at Blantyre Sports Club.

Company’s ICT Technical Manager Fadwick Mambutcha said the tournament demonstrates the commitment in its quest to interact with golfers and customers in the region.

The golf tournament also provided a platform to GODKA Technologies to showcase some of its products to the stakeholders.

“We appreciate the support we receive from our customers (clients), so we decided to organized this golf tournament as one way of giving back to them,” said Mambutcha

According to Mambutcha, apart from golf the company has also plans to support other sporting activities in the country such as football and netball.

Previously, GODKA Technologies also sponsored darts tournament.

GODKA Technologies are experts in ICT hardware, software, graphic designs, custom developed apps, business solutions, office consumables and networks (LAN & WAN)

Others services at GODKA Technologies include consultancy services, telecommunications, CCTV, and electricals.

GODKA Technologies aims at helping companies to adapt the best methodologies in IT strategic Development, and making sure that they adheres to the methodologies.

GODKA Technologies has branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe and other countries such as Uganda and Mozambique.

