Good News Ministries donates 600 bags of maize to Salima flood survivors

Good News Ministries this week donated 600 bags of maize and other valuable relief items to flood survivors who are seeking shelter at Linthipe and Pemba camps in the area of Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district.

The beneficiaries survived the adverse impact of Tropical Cyclone Ana, which has claimed lives and caused extensive damage to property in Malawi.

Speaking after presenting the items to the beneficiaries, founder of Good News Ministries Prophet Patson Gondwe said giving and providing support to the needy are some of key values of the Christian faith.

Gondwe said inspired by the spirit of giving, they thought it wise to give back to the community what God has given them.

“We as a church have a department called ‘Love Ministry’ where we cultivated about 70 Hectors of maize with an aim of supporting people who are in need and affected by natural disasters as it has happened this year,” he said.

He added, “Our biggest gift we have brought to these people is the word of God, for them to realise that God never makes a mistake as such they need to accept the situation and never lose their Christian faith even in this critical situation.”

Turning to the survivors, Gondwe urged them to take the situation they are in as God’s will. He further asked them to thank God for sparing their lives.

Member of Parliament for Salima South East, Mike Mwawa, thanked the Good News Ministries for the donation, saying it has come at the right time when the survivors are crying out for help after losing everything they had due to the cyclone.

Mwawa said he has tried to reach out to the victims, but his help has run short because the many of them are in need of support.

On his part, Traditional Authority appealed for more support, saying the impact was too huge for his subjects to recover from soon.

He said 613 families were rendered destitute and are in dire need of support.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!