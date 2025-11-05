Goshen City Moves Beyond Sponsorship: New Skills Programme Signals Cultural Reawakening in Malawi’s Creative Industry

A quiet but powerful shift is unfolding in Malawi’s creative economy—one that goes beyond entertainment and speaks to identity, confidence and global competitiveness. Goshen City, through its strategic partnership with Miss Malawi, has launched a Capacity and Skills Transfer Programme that industry observers say could mark a turning point in how Malawi trains, produces and exports creative talent.

For decades, Malawi’s creative sector has struggled with the same challenges: underfunding, lack of professional training, limited exposure, and the persistent belief that serious careers exist only in offices, not in studios or on stages. Now, Goshen City is attempting to rewire that narrative by bringing in internationally recognized creative directors, pageantry mentors and fashion specialists to train local professionals, contestants and stylists in world-class performance, grooming and production standards.

The training programme is led by renowned global experts Alice Rowlands Musukwa, Abiott Muwala, and Jo Manuel, who have worked on high-profile pageants, fashion showcases and runway brand activations across Africa and beyond. Their engagement is not just about preparing contestants for a one-night competition—it is about transferring knowledge that stays in Malawi long after the stage lights fade.

Speaking during the launch, Godfrey Kambewa, Head of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Miss Malawi, described the programme as a structural investment in Malawi’s cultural economy.

“This programme is transformational for Malawi’s creative economy,” he said.

“We are building real capacity and positioning local talent to compete regionally and globally. Goshen City is investing in skills, not just sponsorship. This is legacy-building.”

Representing Goshen City, Prophetess Mary Bushiri emphasized that the organisation sees creativity not as entertainment, but as a legitimate driver of national pride and economic potential.

“Our goal is to equip Malawi’s creative talent with tools to shine globally,” she said. “We believe in investing in people, in national pride, and in platforms like Miss Malawi that elevate our country’s image.”

For many young creative professionals—stylists, directors, choreographers, photographers, designers and models—this is the kind of access and mentorship that was previously locked behind borders, visas and cost barriers. Malawi is now receiving it on home soil.

Industry analysts say this move aligns with a broader continental trend: African fashion, beauty and cultural production is rising, earning global attention—and Malawi risks being left behind unless it nurtures and mainstreams creative professions.

The Miss Malawi Grand Finale is scheduled for December 13, 2025 at the Pearl Convention Centre in Lilongwe. The crowned queen will walk away with a K50 million prize package, proudly sponsored by Goshen City.

But for many in the industry, the real victory is happening now—not on stage, but in rehearsal rooms, coaching circles and design workshops where Malawi’s future creative forces are learning to think, walk, direct, speak and create like the world is watching.

Because soon—it will be.

