Gospel duo Fortress premiers Victorious music video

After releasing the song titled Eagle earlier this year the gospel duo of sisters Tamanda and Thabi Kamwangala, better known by the name Fortress have released a brand new music video titled Victorious,a message of hope to the masses and a worship song to many that are overcoming troubles in the name of the Lord.

This is their second music video to come out this year and they again enlisted the works of Sukez and HD Plus Creations team that have put up onother great video which may pose to compete on Best Video of the year when the year ends.The duo says Victorious is a song that encourages and reminds everyone that no matter what situation we face, we are born to be victors.

“We are victorious, we are born to win and not to suffer, we are born to reign and born to prosper.”

The Victorious audio was produced by the Lilongwe-based award-winning DJ Sley.

Fortress started singing at the tender age of 6 and 4, “at the time we didn’t even know our talent but our parents discovered our talent and encouraged us to grow” they said.Fortress sings Urban Gospel and are working on their debut Gospel album. They have released their first two singles and videos titled Victorious and Eagle.

