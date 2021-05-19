Gospel Musician Ethel Maganga features Apostle King James Phiri in a birthday celebration song

As one way of celebrating her Birthday on 18 May, Lilongwe based gospel artist Ethel Maganga has released a single titled ‘Mwachita chondizizimutsa’ featuring one of the prolific musicians in the country rebranded Apostle King James Phiri.

Recorded and produced by Steve Meleka at M Studios, the persona in the song is exalting God for his love and encouraging people to trust God in all the situations citing bible cases of Sarah and Hanna as people who also benefited from trusting God.

Speaking in an interview Ethel Maganga described the song as a special birthday present to her fans and that those who will take time to listen to the song will be encouraged to keep trusting the God.

Maganga said the song is inspired by her personal story and she decided to share through her music.

“I have released the song on my birthday because of what God has been doing to my life, considering the challenges that I have gone through I never knew that I could reach this far but I have seen God being there for me in all the situations and that is why during my birthday, I thought it is wise to release a song as a thanks giving,” She said

Maganga said apart from being one of Phiri’s fans she featured King James Phiri to add variety to the song and embracing the team work spirit.

“I believe that Collaborating with another artist can produce great creative results. At the very least, working with someone new can take you out of your comfort zone, introduce you to new songwriting practices and ideas, and force you to up the game,” She said

He also believes that making collaboration with a veteran artist can be an awesome boost of exposure and it is a great way to expand a fan base considering that people have different likes.

In a separate interview King James Phiri said it was an honour to be featured in the song and through interaction during the duration of recording the song he has been able to learn new skills in as far as music is concerned.

Phiri said as an artist he also believes in team work and that the journey of music needs people who can work together for the common go of bringing back lost soul and encouraging those people who have lost hope in life.

