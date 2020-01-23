Gospel musician to embark on evangelism tour in schools

Renowned Gospel hip hop musicians, KGB whose real name is Kelvin Gumbi and Khetwayo Sibale have embarked on a school tour called “ back Pack Tour” to evangelize the message of Jesus to the students.

In an interview, Khetwayo Sibale said that the tour seeks to connect them as artists with their fans in colleges, secondary schools and church youth groups and in doing so sharing the message of salvation and saving souls.

“The idea was hatched during interactions between KBG and me after seeing a gap in Christian events over the past years so we decided that we could do something about it.

“We recognized that a significant proportion of our fan base is in colleges and secondary schools and so we wanted to reach out to them where they were,” he said.

Sibale added that, “Back Pack Tour” means a believer carrying God’s word all the time so the idea was to encourage young people to carry God’s word everywhere they go like a back pack so that they can live right.

“Psalms 119; 9 says how can a young man keep his ways pure? By living according to the word of God,” he quoted the scripture.

He said that they are planning to have stopovers in many colleges and secondary schools as possible but for a start they are covering colleges in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi and Mzuzu over the next three to four months.

In a separate interview with Kelvin Gumbi he said that apart from evangelism they are going to share entrepreneurship skills and success stories both academics and business as a way of encouraging young people.

“We always share these tips at our events because we know the struggle out there. A lot of young people have potential but lack of jobs affects them in so many ways and we believe it is possible to create businesses and survive,” he said.

The first tour will be held on February 1, 2020 at Bunda College in Lilongwe and the event has artists of different genre and poets. And the fee for the show is K 2,000 at the door and tickets are sold at K 1,500 now.

