Gotani wins MCP primaries in Mzimba, Chakwera impressed: Nkhotakota aspirants protest

Malawi Congress Party President (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has applauded the party for holding peaceful primary elections in Mzimba North East Constituency at Ensinzini School on Saturday where former Minister of Health Catherine Gotani Hara was elected to be the parliamentary candidate.

“I am excited because of the caliber of candidates that we are fielding and this is the time to prepare to serve Malawians everywhere. As a party we been very united, we have never been so united. The primaries have been very peaceful,” Chakwera said in an interview in Mzuzu on Saturday.

And speaking from Ekwendeni, MCP District Youth Chairperson Franklin Hara said that results from the primaries indicated that Gotani Hara had emerged winner after defeating four other contenders with a landslide victory.

According to the MCP Youth leader, Gotani Hara scooped 1456 votes while Major Harry Soko came second with 67 votes followed by Chimwemwe Ndau who got 22 votes, Kelvin Sato only got 10 votes and McWilson Nqongwane got a single vote.

For Local Government elections, Yolanda Ngwira emerged winner in Njuyu Ward while Morgan Tembo will represent MCP in Ekwendeni Ward.

Franklin Hara said the primaries were “very peaceful”.

Chakwera has since urged all Malawians in the North to go and register to vote. Voter registration starts in the Region next month from 8 October to 21 October in Chitipa, karonga , Rumphi and from October 27 to November 9 in Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba.

Meanwhile, the situation is not rosy in Nkhotakota South-East constituency for the MCP as some aspirants have threatened to obtain an injunction challenging the party’s primary elections results.

The party’s meeting held in the district on Saturday which declared the incumbent Member of Parliament, Everson Makowa Mwale winning to represent the party in the coming 2019 elections.

The elections which were held at Chibothera primary school ground were marred with controversy as some aspirants who lost in the elections did not accept the results claiming that the elections were rigged.

Speaking in an interview after the elections, Samson Kadziputa who got 20 votes against Makowa’s 746 votes claims that the elections were not fair as the incumbent legislator used people who were not eligible voters.

But on his part, MCP’S Second Deputy Director of Public Relations Elia Kamphinda Banda who was the presiding officer said the elections were free and fair and has challenged the losers to go ahead with their legal battle.

He further urged the aspirants to discipline their supporters to accept results of elections either way instead of resorting to violence.

In the elections which started five hours later than scheduled has seen Everson Makowa Mwale beating his five competitors by 746 votes against Osman Mkanyira Saidi who got 61, Gerald Makokola, 29, Samson Kadziputa, 20, Osman Chunga 13 and Agness Chatipa who got 3 votes respectively,

On the other hand, Edda Mlonje Chafuwa has won by 199 votes against other four contenders to represent the party on the Local Government post for Kasangadzi Ward while Collings Bosco Mtambo has won with 282 votes to stand on MCP ticket in Mtosa ward.

