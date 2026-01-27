Government Challenges COP30 Stakeholders to Support Climate Action

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Adack Saidi, has challenged stakeholders, including private sector players, to take a more proactive role in addressing climate-induced disasters and accelerating global climate action so that Malawi can meaningfully benefit.

Saidi made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of a dissemination meeting on the outcomes of the Conference of Parties 30 (COP30), which was held in November 2025 in Brazil.

He said Malawi must strategically position itself to tap into new climate finance windows, technology mechanisms, and capacity-building opportunities that emerged from COP30.

“I challenge each one of us to move beyond business as usual and think innovatively and boldly. The decisions made at COP30 call for innovation, boldness and collaboration. Malawi must leverage these outcomes not only to respond effectively to the impacts of climate change, but also to seize emerging opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable land management, green job creation, and climate-resilient infrastructure development,” Saidi said.

Saidi added that the COP30 outcomes present several opportunities for Malawi, including participation in carbon market trading, which could unlock additional sources of climate finance.

He said Malawi also stands to benefit from technical and institutional support, as COP30 provides opportunities for countries to align national adaptation indicators with global adaptation goals and access technical guidance for implementing climate resilience projects.

Saidi emphasised that meaningful progress will require strong collaboration between government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners to translate international commitments into practical actions on the ground.

