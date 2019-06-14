Government lifts restrictions on local livestock slaughter

Government has lifted restrictions on local livestock slaughters which were imposed due to foot and mouth disease outbreaks in Chitipa and Mzimba.

Secretary for Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Gray Nyandule Phiri says this follows good progress made after successful monitoring the disease control measures employed in the affected districts.

“The ongoing surveillance indicates that there are no more new cases detected in the outbreak areas following the completion of vaccinations in all high risk areas of the two districts,” says Nyandule Phiri.

He said in view of this, people may resume local slaughters of all livestock including cattle, goats, sheep and pigs in both Chitipa and Mzimba.

Government has spent K450 million to vaccinate 10000 cattle in Chitipa and 50000 cattle in Mzimba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :