Government reaffirms commitment to strengthen health systems

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening health systems at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Madalitso Baloyi made the remarks in Salima on Thursday during an interface meeting between the Ministry and district health management teams.

Baloyi said the health of the nation relies on the strength and functionality of the districts’ health systems.

“We want to Strengthen collaboration that is there so that there is collective action to deal with the challenges facing the health sector in terms of shortage and theft of drugs and health service care,” she emphasized.

Baloyi stated that the government recognizes that the districts’ are on the front-liners of health care delivery.

“By improving communication, aligning our goals and ensuring a clear and coordinated approach, we can streamline the implementation of programs and initiatives that will have a direct impact on health outcomes,” she said.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in Mangochi, Dr Henry Chibowa said districts’ health service delivery status is showing a mixed performance with other indicators improving.

“We are doing well in martenal mortality management as we have reduced it in the past three years while other indicators have not improved like antenatal attendance,” he said.

Chibowa said the district management teams will discuss transformative ways and reforms that can ensure the national visions are achieved.

However, a two- day meeting will review the current status of health service delivery, identify priority areas for strengthening the health to improve this quality care, enhance collaboration and coordination between senior Managers and district health management teams as well as health financing, resource allocation and reform priorities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :