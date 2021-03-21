Government risks another teachers strike
Teachers have threatened to down chalk to force the government fulfill its commitment to pay the teachers risk allowance.
A grouping of teachers calling itself concerned teachers say they will resume the strike this coming Monday.
The teachers are frustrated that the timeframe Teachers Union of Malawi and government had agreed to address their concerns has elapsed without anything tangible.
In a letter to the TUM leadership, secretary general for the concerned teachers, Azeez Losa says the second wave shall only be called off after their grievances are addressed.
Losa adds they will no longer tolerate discussions; stressing enough is enough because they are civil servants and not civil slaves.
Teachers are government employee’s , wait for government to look carefully what you are looking for, Moreover you have been considered to be vaccinated as front line workers. To those who feels like government is not serious on this issue please resign ,before you are served with misconduct letter.
Tawapatsani ndalama anthu awa tipume aabale. Bwanji kodi? Ndi ndalama zanu?
Go ahead
Kenani yomwe tikafika liti??
Stupit group, instead of pressuring to be vaccinated u threatening gor sit in. Do u think covid is here for others to make money. Yes u are civil servants, do all civil servants get allowance?
This is a little madness from the teachers. Was it not just a matter of few weeks ago when TUM and Government came up with an agreement. So Teachers expect the Government to have processed their one-time risk allowance over the few days that passed?
Or am I too outdated? But this “instant coffee” approach gonna run down our country. I doubt that we are that efficient with our public payment systems.
This government is a disaster.