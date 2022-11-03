Government to train 300 traditional leaders in digital literacy

Minister of Information and Digitalization Gospel Kazako has disclosed that the government, through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), will train 300 traditional leaders with basic digital skills and devices across the country.

Kazako was speaking on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a press conference updating the nation on initiatives implemented by government to ensure access and affordable internet services in the country.

He said digital enlightened leaders will serve as digital ambassadors at community level.

“These ambassadors will help pass on knowledge to others thereby making the community digital literate,” said Kazako.

It is important to make sure that the leaders have access to the basic digital literacy skills that will be usable in attending to their subjects as they continue being a pillar of communities, he said.

Kazako also said that the authority will license over 30 Community Broadband Operators (CBOs) by September, 2023.

“The CBOs will offer localized internet services at the district level,” he said.

Macra Director General, Daud Suleman said they are committed to ensure there is access to affordable internet services in the country.

“We have put in place a number of initiatives that the government and its stakeholders are implementing to ensure access to digital services for socio-economic development of our country,” he said.

However, Malawi has the lowest penetration of internet access currently standing at 41 per cent.

