Government Urged to Hold Accountable Those Responsible for Negligence in Plane Crash Report

The Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Network is calling on the government to take corrective action in light of the negligence and poor decision-making highlighted in the plane crash report presented by the Commission of Inquiry.

On Monday, January 13, the CSO Network’s Southern & Eastern Region Chapter expressed support for the findings of two independent investigations: the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) and the Commission of Inquiry established by President Lazarus Chakwera after BFU’s preliminary report.

Both investigations uncovered significant negligence and poor decision-making in the aviation sector, with the CSOs stressing that it is crucial for those responsible for overseeing and managing the sector to be held accountable for their failures.

“The reports highlight systemic gaps in the aviation sector,” said the CSOs. “To prevent future tragedies and improve safety standards, we urge the Government of Malawi to address these shortcomings in institutions such as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Ministry of Homeland Security.”

Representatives from the CSOs—Madalitso Banda, Samuel Aaron (Eastern Region), Caesar Kondowe, and Unandi Banda (South)—also commended the government for facilitating the independent investigations into the tragic June 10, 2024, MDF plane crash, which claimed the lives of State Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

“This government’s commitment to an independent and transparent inquiry is commendable,” said the CSOs. “It marks a historic milestone in Malawi’s pursuit of accountability, and we encourage the government to continue with this transparent approach in addressing other unresolved issues in the country.”

The CSOs emphasized that the inquiry was a necessary response, given the high-profile individuals aboard the plane. They lauded both the German BFU and the Malawi Commission of Inquiry for their thorough work, despite the time constraints they faced.

“We acknowledge the profound work done by the commission, and although the findings have sparked various opinions, this is normal in a democracy,” they said.

The CSOs also noted the Commission of Inquiry’s concerns during the investigation. While individuals summoned to appear before it responded positively, there was a lack of voluntary cooperation and information presentation regarding the accident. The Commission had hoped for more engagement from the public, given the national significance of the case.

The CSOs encouraged anyone with additional credible evidence to come forward to relevant institutions for inclusion in the inquiry’s findings, as Malawians await the final technical report from the German BFU.

“We urge Malawians to remain united despite differing opinions on the findings,” said the CSOs. “Let us focus on the greater good of our nation and work together for a shared future. Our success depends on unity.”

The CSOs also praised the Commission of Inquiry members for their sacrifice in accepting the challenge of serving, stating that their integrity and dedication to the nation were clear throughout the process.

“The Commission’s composition reflected high moral standing and expertise, demonstrating the integrity of the inquiry,” the CSOs said.

Looking ahead, they stressed the importance of learning from past tragedies like the loss of Vice-President Chilima and taking swift action to address infrastructure and safety concerns in order to prevent future accidents.

Examples cited by the CSOs included the aging MV Ilala ferry, which has been in service for over 60 years, and substandard buildings in cities. They warned that failure to act on such issues could lead to further fatalities.

“We must focus on providing solutions to these challenges,” they urged. “Failure to act constitutes a human rights oversight, and bad governance has allowed these dangerous situations to persist. It is time for accountability.”

