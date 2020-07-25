Govt clears DC on office abuse charges, transfers him
Government has cleared former Nkhotakota district commissioner of abuse of office allegations which prompted council workers to go on strike.
The district commissioner, Medson Matchaya has since been transferred to Thyolo.
This followed a meeting principal secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba had in Nkhotakota this week with Matchaya and the striking council workers.
The council workers went on strike after the council failed to pay them for 10 months and they blamed Matchaya for abuse of council funds.
The meeting agreed that the council finds money immediately and payment of the salaries should start today up to August 15.
The striking employees have returned to work.
Nkhotakota District Council requires about K7 million per month for the salaries of its employees.
I remember our VP, Dr S K Chilima, said room for transferring failed officers as a face saver is closed because they will perform equally bad wherever they go. If this DC is innocent what forced Government to transfer him so fast against the Public Reform Agenda championed by the VP? We do not want double standards. DPP was enough to cheat and lie to us.
Obviously there is bad blood between the striking staff and him. Having cleared him it would be unwise to expect him to work properly with the same people who don’t trust him. Clearly it is a question of trust not wrong doing. The two are different. DPP was transferring wrong doers.