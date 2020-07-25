Govt clears DC on office abuse charges, transfers him

Government has cleared former Nkhotakota district commissioner of abuse of office allegations which prompted council workers to go on strike.

The district commissioner, Medson Matchaya has since been transferred to Thyolo.

This followed a meeting principal secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba had in Nkhotakota this week with Matchaya and the striking council workers.

The council workers went on strike after the council failed to pay them for 10 months and they blamed Matchaya for abuse of council funds.

The meeting agreed that the council finds money immediately and payment of the salaries should start today up to August 15.

The striking employees have returned to work.

Nkhotakota District Council requires about K7 million per month for the salaries of its employees.

