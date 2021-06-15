Govt establishes District Peace Committees to foster coexistence

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, has disclosed that the ministry has started establishing District Peace Committees (DCPs) in an effort to achieve peaceful and amicable settlements of disputes in communities.

Mtambo disclosed that, so far, the ministry has established DCPs in Mulanje, Mangochi, Salima, Kasungu, Nkhata Bay and Karonga and will soon move to the remaining districts across the country.

The minister made the remarks in Dowa on Monday during an engagement meeting with traditional and religious leaders in on government obligations, citizen’s responsibilities, national values and unity.

Mtambo emphasized that unity is a catalyst for national development; hence, as custodians of the people, traditional and religious leaders are key in promoting unity and coexistence among the subjects and congregations they serve, respectively.

“I would like to call upon you to take a leading role in the promotion of unity, peace and coexistence among people in the country at all times. We have to encourage and promote contact and dialogue in our communities and the country as a whole,” said Mtambo.

He said it is the responsibility of the leaders to settle disputes, disagreements and any form of conflicts in their communities by bringing together disputing parties for amicable solutions to disputes.

He further said the government, through his ministry, is exploring ways of sorting out the grievances from past atrocities that some people suffered under government machinery.

“This will help in removing anger and pain in the victims and their family members thereby bringing about reconciliation. This is important in the new Malawi,” said Mtambo.

Chiefs and the clergy have welcomed the development, stressing that this is critical in fostering and promoting national unity.

