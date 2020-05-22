Govt fires Kumbemba as head of Malawi Investment and Trade Centre

May 22, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has fired Malawi Investment and Trade Corporation (Mitc) chief executive officer  Clement Kumbemba, Nyasa Times understands.

Malawi Investment Trade Council Chief Executive Officer Clement Kumbemba removed from his post

Kumbemba was told that he was being deployed to Ministry of Trade as Director, apparently a demotion.

“He is out of Mitc, he was told on Monday and his Blood Pressure shot upon receiving the news,” said a close ally of Kumbemba.

The Mitc job was one of the flashy and soft jobs which required Kumbemba globe trot.

Insiders at Capital Hill hinted that Kumbemba brought nothing to Mitc despite his numerous trips around the world scouting for investors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
shares