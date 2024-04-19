Govt hails Indian DG Goenka University Scholarship opportunities for Malawians

Ministry of Education has hailed the collaboration with the Indian based GD Goenka University, saying it will improve and increase equitable access to higher education by admitting Malawian students on scholarships.

Director of Higher Education in the Ministry, Dr Levis Eneya was speaking recently in Lilongwe where he disclosed that prior to the partnership, the ministry sent a team which was led by officials from Malawi Embassy in India to visit the university to ascertain its credibility.

“To concretize the ministry’s position, when the team came back home, we invited the owners of GD Goenka University to Malawi in order to deepen our discussions with the ministry and it was unanimously agreed and convinced, then we took a step further.” said Dr Eneya.

He explained that the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) was engaged to look into the university’s programmes, credibility and it’s accreditation status before they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university.

The Director of Higher Education highlighted that under the MoU, DG Goenka is offering 52 tuition scholarships where two are full, and 50 are partial, as 20 of them require students to pay 50% tuition fees, and 30 scholarships which require students to pay 70% of the tuition fees.

Meanwhile, Director of International Admission and Marketing at GD Goenka University, Dr Ajeet Kumar Nedungadi

Dr Ajeet Kumar Nedungadisaid they are advertising the scholarships in local weekend papers which began April 6 and interested applicants will apply up to 7th June, 2024.

The University was founded in 2013, currently has 6000+ students in 9 schools and offers undergraduate, postgraduate and Doctorate courses in Engineering, Basic Sciences, Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Liberal Arts, Fashion & Design, Communication, Law, Architecture & Planning, Hospitality, Education & Medical & Allied Sciences. It also offers Ph.D. programs in all disciplines.

Furthermore, the University has a Cosmopolitan culture with students from 29 states of India and 30 countries around the globe.

