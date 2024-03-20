Govt reverses its decision to increasing tax on secondhand clothes

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner for Lilongwe Port Khumbo Gondwe has told vendors that government already reserved its decision to increase the tax on secondhand clothes.

Government had increased the value, for duty purpose, of used clothes from $1.9 to $2.5 per kg in this year’s budget.

Gondwe said the decision to increase the tax has been reversed and it is with immediate effect.

He further disclosed that importers of secondhand clothes also complained about the increase in tax and MRA moved to look into the matter.

However, the vendors have demanded that there should be reflection of the action on the ground.

One of the chairpersons for the vendors Lyson Chinunga said MRA should monitor prices that wholesalers are charging.

