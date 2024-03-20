Govt reverses its decision to increasing tax on secondhand clothes

March 20, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner for Lilongwe Port Khumbo Gondwe has told vendors that government already reserved its decision to increase the tax on secondhand clothes.

Second hand clothes vending on the streets

Government had increased the value, for duty purpose, of used clothes from $1.9 to $2.5 per kg in this year’s budget.

Gondwe said the decision to increase the tax has been reversed and it is with immediate effect.

He further disclosed that importers of secondhand clothes also complained about the increase in tax and MRA moved to look into the matter.

However, the vendors have demanded that there should be reflection of the action on the ground.

One of the chairpersons for the vendors Lyson Chinunga said MRA should monitor prices that wholesalers are charging.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
‘Chakwera’s Northern Region tour reinforces his commitment to developing the region’

Veteran journalist and media trainer Winston Mwale has described President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s comprehensive tour and inspection of development...

Close