Govt salutes churches for supporting Malawi’s Covid-19 fight

Deputy Minister of Health and Population, Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, has hailed faith-based charitable organizations for playing a crucial role in the country’s response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Speaking at Capital Hill on Thursday during the handover of Covid-19 item donation to the Government of Malawi by the Action for Progress Malawi, Kanyasho said Malawi is currently going through a very troubling third wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, which is threatening businesses, with some already closed.

Acton For Progress Malawi is a non-profit making organization belonging to Church of Church. Its aim is to make a difference in the four sectors of health, education, agriculture and general humanitarian livelihood.

Kanyasho said the third wave of Covid-19 has so much venom and it is erasing all the gains Malawians have collectively made in controlling the pandemic.

“The times are very hard for people to remain in employment and even to expect benevolence from companies,” said the Deputy Minister.

She emphasized that Malawi cannot win the battle against the disease unless all the stakeholders can choose to pool their resources together towards the cause.

“We are gathered here because Action for Progress Malawi and living as a shining example by the name; is responding to the call for support by His Excelency the State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who in January 2021, declared a State of Disaster in all the 28 districts of the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malawi. On behalf of the Government and People of Malawi we wish to express our sincere gratitude to Action for Progress Malawi through the Chairperson for prioritizing health in the form of a donation of hand sanitisers,” she narrated.

Kanyasho appealed to Malawians to strictly observe all the precautions against Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that prevention is the best defense against the killer disease.

In his remarks, Action For Progress Malawi board chairperson, Chester Kabinda Mbewe, concurred with the Deputy Minister, stressing that multi-stakeholder effort is the only way out for Malawi to win the battle against disease.

Mbewe said his organization has been working with frontline healthcare workers in fighting Covid-19 by providing medical equipment to public health facilities based on need.

“Our organization doesn’t just provide assistance. We do so based on need,” he said, adding that the organization has adequate funding to cater for medical supplies and equipment needed in the fight against Covid-19.

The donated medical supplies, which have been valued at K52 million, were procured with financial support from the Malawi Project Inc. of the United States of America.

