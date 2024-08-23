Govt says Action Aid Strategy Paper will address challenges of social justice, gender disparities

The Minister of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, has expressed the government’s commitment to achieving social justice for all by striving for an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation, with a particular focus on not leaving anyone behind.

Speaking during the launch of the ActionAid Malawi 2024/2028 strategic paper VI in Lilongwe on Thursday, Sendeza said that Malawi continue to register progress in addressing challenges faced by youth and women.

According to the Minister the strategic paper is expected to accelerate the implementation of policies aimed at improving their conditions.

Sendeza said government is focused to achieve gender equality, women’s empowerment, and social protection, describing them as fundamental elements of human capital development within the framework of Malawi’s 2063 development agenda under enabler 5.

She said told the gathering that these efforts are seen as crucial for reducing poverty, fostering economic growth, and advancing inclusive wealth creation in the country.

“My ministry is championing the enactment of legislation such as the Gender Equality Act of 2013 and Marriage Divorce and Family Relations Act of 2015. The laws are addressing harmful practices, child marriage, violence against women equitable access to education, sexual reproductive health, leadership and decision making positions. Further the laws are addressing the fair disposal of deceased estates and eliminating poverty grabbing,” said Sendeza.

The Minister underscored that her ministry has been actively working to promote equality and equity, particularly among vulnerable segments of society.

She cited the introduction of the social cash transfer program in 2006 as an example of the government’s economic empowerment intervention to combat poverty, enhance school enrollment and retention rates, and address severe hunger among the country’s ultra-poor and labor-constrained population.

“My ministry is also implementing an early Childhood Development ECD programme including the investing in Early Years Project with support from the World Bank. This programme has a reach of 13 District Councils and benefits approximately 30, 000 children aged 3 to 6 years,” explained Sendeza

She added, “My ministry is implementing the School Readiness Initiatives with support from the Roger Federer Foundation through this initiative the government has distributed 3000 tablets reaching to 9000 communities”.

Grace Mkupu, the Board Chairperson of ActionAid Malawi, highlighted that the strategic paper will play a key role in advancing gender equality, social justice, and poverty eradication for persons living in poverty throughout Malawi.

Mkupu noted that the paper will focus on championing women’s rights, empowering women in wealth creation to enhance their livelihoods, and increasing women’s participation in decision-making platforms.

“We have put 38 billion kwacha for five year strategic paper that will help women to do various businesses as well as we have programmes to take girls who have been married early back to school so some of the money is also going to be used to support the girl to go back to school,” said Mkupu.

The newly launched 2024-2028 Strategy Paper VI, titled “Transforming Systems for Social Justice,” reflects the government’s efforts to drive positive change and create a more inclusive and equitable society for all Malawians.

