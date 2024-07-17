Govt says Macra Open Week an opportunity for a vibrant and inclusive communications sector

Secretary for Information and Digitalization Baldwin Chiyamwaka has described the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)Open Week as an opportunity for stakeholders to collectively work together to foster a vibrant and inclusive Communications sector in Malawi.

Chiyamwaka made the remarks on Wednesday during Macra’s Open Day held in Lilongwe where the regulator is engaging stakeholders and consumers in the central region through an interactive forum to allow the regulator enhance its regulatory functions among others.

“This is crucial for Macra to get insights from operators, licensees and consumers on how best effectively and progressively regulate the country’s Communications sector,” he said.

He said President Lazurus Chakwera made digital transformation as one of the goals of his government with policies designed to support innovation, enhance connectivity and ensure benefits of digitalization reach every corner of the nation.

Macra Board Chairperson Bridget Chibwana said Macra as regulator is responsible for ensuring a robust regulatory framework that encourages fair competition, protection of consumer interests and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and Investment.

“This interaction with operators, consumers and stakeholders will help us to keep our regulatory framework up to date,” she said.

Chibwana said Macra will maintain the integrity and stability of ICT sector by employing a range of tools and expertise including spectrum management, licensing, monitoring compliance and consumer protection.

Adding that the continuous development of the tools and enhancement of their regulatory capacity are vital for addressing the evolving challenges of the ICT landscape.

However, the Open Days started in Blantyre, Lilongwe and will be taken to Mzuzu next week. The regulator intend to do the same in communities across the country.

