Govt sets Nov. 30 as refugee relocation deadline

Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza has disclosed that the government and its stakeholders will embark on refugee relocation exercise to Dzaleka Refugee Camp with 30th November 2022 as the deadline.

Sendeza disclosed this on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press conference on Relocation of Refugees to Dzaleka.

She said the exercise will be done in phases, starting from those residing in rural areas to go back to the camp while those residing in urban areas are asked to be at the camp by 1st February 2023.

“Government will commence with full enforcement of the matter after the lapse of deadline given,” she said.

Sendeza urged the refugees and asylum seekers to respect the laws of Malawi to help maintain order, safety of people and property of the general public.

She appealed to the public to refrain from getting involved in issues of refugees especially on the relocation exercise.

Let those assigned to do the work without any form of interference to ensure their smooth relocation, she said.

The Minister warned those who want to take advantage of the exercise to serve their personal interest or conduct criminal activities to desist from such malpractice or else the law will take its course and no mercy will be shown until they have fully paid for their actions.

However, Government made a statement for all refugees residing in undesignated places to go back to Dzaleka on 1April, 2021 but it was challenged by the refugee community who obtained an injunction for judicial review on the decision.

On August 12, the court ruled in favour of government citing that the decision is within the law.

