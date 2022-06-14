Govt tasks NICE civic educators to spearhead implementation and success of MW2063

Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Digitalization, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, has asked civic educators under the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) to play a key role in the implementation and success of the Malawi 2063 (MW2063) development agenda.

Mtumodzi made the appeal in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he opened a one-day training of NICE District Civic Education Coordinators on MW2063 and the mindset change.

The training was aimed at empowering the district level NICE officers to not only become knowledgeable and articulate in MW2063 and mindset change messaging, but also to pass on the same knowledge and competence to subordinate civic educators in their respective districts.

Through this training, the civic educators were trained on how they can incorporate MW2063 and mindset change messages in all civic education activities undertaken by NICE, regardless of whether the National Planning Commission (NPC) is involved or not.

Mtumodzi stated that NICE civic educators are better placed to take MW2063 messages to the remotest parts of the country considering that the organization has structures in all the corners of Malawi.

“Without those people in East Bank, on Chisi Island, in Thete, at Kapiri, in Embangweni and at Usisya, this beautiful development plan will become another useless document, with nothing to show 43 years from now.

“It is, therefore, your responsibility to make sure that as many Malawians as possible are not just aware about the MW2063, but also take an active role in its implementation through the venturing into wealth creation activities such as modern irrigation farming and value addition of your agricultural produce, sustainable fishing and general entrepreneurship, among various activities, while embracing the spirit of positivity, hard-work, self-reliance, patriotism, integrity, discipline and a hate for handouts in their undertakings,” he said.

Mtumodzi assured that his ministry will continue supporting NPC and its partners such as NICE in the popularisation of MW2063 to ensure wide awareness and participation in its implementation.

He said MW2063 must be realised and become successful and those of us responsible for disseminating information to the public have the responsibility of making Malawians believe that as a country we have the ability to translate our plans into reality through collective hardworking spirit and dedication as a nation.

“The Malawi we want is possible and it all begins with you and me,” said Mtumodzi.

NICE Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju said his organization is committed to championing the national civic education campaign on MW2063 and mindset change.

Mwalubunju added that NICE with the Ministry of National Unity will facilitate the mainstreaming of the Malawi 2063 and Mindset change values.

“With this training, NICE is taking the Malawi 2063 to the people, to the Malawians at the grassroots as these are very key in contributing towards the desirable change that the country wants (change of positive attitudes, behaviors, positive mindset, ethics). Mindset change therefore, cannot be done in isolation, it needs people to be aware of the government’s development plans so that they actively participate in their implementation to bring about economic transformation to change their lives,” he said.

In his remarks, NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali said the dissemination of MW2063 needs collective effort; hence, their decision to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NICE last year.

Munthali said they expect NICE to use its vast knowledge and experience in civic education to popularize the development blueprint across the country.

