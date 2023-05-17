Govt tells federalism proponents to lobby parliament

May 17, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Government says proponents of federal system should lobby parliament pass relevant laws instead of calling for such during political rallies.
This follows Aford president Enoch Chihana’s and other calls for the introduction of federal system in the country.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu
Chihana repeated the call on Monday during a political rally in Nyambadwe in Blantyre.
But Information minister Moses Kunkuyu said the calls would not have any impact if the proponents do not lobby parliament.
During the rally, Chihana – among others – challenged government to institute a special commission, tasked to assess the viability of federalism in the country.
Advocates for federalism, feel there will be equal distribution of resources across the regions, once this type of government is adopted in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ESCOM to roll out reconfiguration of electricity prepaid meters from June 1 

In compliance with new international requirements for transfer of electricity prepayment tokens, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) will from...

Close