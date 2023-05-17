Govt tells federalism proponents to lobby parliament

Government says proponents of federal system should lobby parliament pass relevant laws instead of calling for such during political rallies.

This follows Aford president Enoch Chihana’s and other calls for the introduction of federal system in the country.

Chihana repeated the call on Monday during a political rally in Nyambadwe in Blantyre.

But Information minister Moses Kunkuyu said the calls would not have any impact if the proponents do not lobby parliament.

During the rally, Chihana – among others – challenged government to institute a special commission, tasked to assess the viability of federalism in the country.

Advocates for federalism, feel there will be equal distribution of resources across the regions, once this type of government is adopted in the country.

