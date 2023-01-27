Govt tells refugees to return to peaceful countries

Government is telling refugees whose countries have now attained peace to voluntarily return home.

This comes as the government has failed to meet the deadline for relocation of the refugees back to Dzaleka camp in Dowa.

Initially, November 30, 2022 was set as a deadline for relocation of refugees residing in the rural areas and February 1, 2023 for refugees residing in the urban areas.

Minister of Homeland security Jean Sendeza in November last year gave the refugees until 30 November 2022 to relocate to the camp, saying failing to do so government would commence enforcement.

But almost two months after the deadline, government is yet to complete the process of relocating the refugees in the rural areas.

Principal Secretary for the ministry of Homeland Security Oliver Kumbambe is instead pleading with refugees whose countries have attained peace to return.

According to Kumbambe, some refugees have already started returning to their countries.

Simplex Chithyola, Chairperson of Parliament’s Trade and Industry said the government has to consider the issue of space and other instruments governing the refugees.

“The Dzaleka camp has capacity to accommodate 10,000 refugees but now the camp has over 56,000 refugees so the issue of space has to be looked into to avoid infringing their rights,” said Chithyola.

Over 8,000 refugees are residing outside refugee camp and there have been concerns by Small scale business operators that the refugees are engaging in businesses meant for locals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!