Govt to roll out malaria vaccine on Nov. 29

Malawi’s Malaria Control Programme has disclosed that it will officially roll out malaria vaccine to the remaining areas of the targeted districts on November 29 in Mchinji district.

Malawi was among three African nations of Ghana and Kenya to pilot the Vaccine.

Malaria Control Programme Manager, Michael Kayange, told journalists during a day-long orientation workshop in Salima on Friday that in collaboration with stakeholders, they targeted 11districts for a pilot phase of the vaccine to under-five children.

“We have seen that the vaccine has the potential to reduce cases and deaths that come due to malaria,” he said.

Kayange said as the country is moving towards malaria elimination in 2030, the vaccine is welcome.

He further said the vaccine is an additional tool to help fight against malaria among children.

Kayange said the programme has applied to Global Alliance on Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI) for additional vaccine so that by the end of 2023 they should cover the remaining seven districts.

PATH Senior Programme Officer, Esau Mkisi said the vaccine was recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) as an additional as an additional malaria prevention tool as it could save more lives.

“There has been a substantial drop of malaria cases and deaths among children in these districts where the vaccine was being piloted,” he said.

WHO recommended the vaccine intervention in October 2021 to prevent malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission.

