Great Angels Choir billed to perform at Bingu  Stadium during Bushiri’s crusade

The Lilongwe based choral group, Great Angels Choir is set to perform at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri historical crusade dubbed ‘Global Prophetic Tour’ scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in capital city, Lilongwe.

Great Angels Choir director, Ephraim Zonda confirmed in an interview about their presence to the crusade saying that they are all set to perform at the event.

“As Great Angels Choir we are geared- up and humbled to perform at the auspicious crusade which has been organized by Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) powered by Major 1 and we are not taking it for granted to be part of the big historical crusade for Malawi,” said Zonda.

He added that, it is a step ahead for their choir to take part at the crusade saying that it is the time for them to get blessings and anointing as the event will be ministered by true man of God.

The Peoples Choir director also said that people should expect fireworks in live spiritual music performance done by the Great Angels Choir at the crusade.

“People should expect powerful spiritual performance from their choir as we will be different from what we have been performing on stage previously, this time around will be overflowing with super natural powers ‘monga Ester anayimba nyimbo ya chigonjetso atatenga mphamvu zina kuchokera kwa mulungu’ and people will be transformed spiritually,” he said.

Zonda urged people from all walks of life including; the sick and hopeless to patronize the crusade to witness and receive the message and blessings that God has given to his savant, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

ECG Communications Director, Ephraim Nyondo said that that all is set for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to host Global Prophetic Tour crusade in the country.

The prophet has already been in different countries such us; Kenya, Nigeria, Australia, South Sudan, United States of America, South Korea and in some parts of South Africa.

