Green Mwamondwe dumps DPP,  rejoins Aford

September 12, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Veteran  politician and former deputy high commissioner to Zimbabwe, Green Mwamondwe, has dumped the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and rejoined Alliance for Democracry (Aford) which is in the governing Tonse Alliance.

Mwamondwe: I am one of the founders of Aford and I have returned to my party

The former Member of Parliament for Karonga North West announced his decision on Saturday.

Mwamondwe said he has been haunted bt the spirit of the founder of Aford, late Thom Chakufwa Chihana to return to the party and restore its lost glory.

“The legacy of the founding president of Aford, the Late Dr. Chakufwa Thom Chihana is haunting me. Like MCP under the  Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda fought colonialism, Aford  under the Chakufwa Chihana leadership fought dictatorship and brought democracy in Malawi, hence the party must be resurrected to its original state,” said Mwamondwe.

Aford spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu said the party will hold a welcome ceremony for Mwamondwe soon.

He described the rejoining of Mwamondwe as a boost to the party which is preparing for the 2025 elections.

Mwamondwe was Aford senior member in the early 90s.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kyala
Kyala
3 hours ago

Good riddance. Just enjoy your retirement. Politics until you drop?

0
Reply
mtete
mtete
3 hours ago

Just say the DPP hand-outs tap has been closed. The man supported DPP even where support shouldn’t have been.
Useless.

0
Reply
Goliati
Goliati
3 hours ago

Tazingopitani muzikalera zizukulu apa. Spirit, spirit wachani ? Dyera no manyazi basi

0
Reply
CULTURE
CULTURE
4 hours ago

Ukavu ukuvinisha banthu

0
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
4 hours ago

Zabodza haunted by what?

0
Reply
Dr.
Dr.
4 hours ago
Reply to  Keen Observer

Ma prostitutes

0
Reply
mtete
mtete
3 hours ago
Reply to  Keen Observer

Chihana’s spirit cannot waste time haunting this fellow.

0
Reply
shares
7
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Govt yet to compensate Mangochi Airport land owners: About 900 households risk hunger

About 900 families at Namiyasi in Mangochi district whose land were earmarked for the International Airport Project have not yet...

Close