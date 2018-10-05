Gwamba weds sweetheart Kondi Saturday at BICC

Malawi’s leading hip-hop gospel rapper Gwamba will on Saturday walk down the aisle for lavish nuptials at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Gwamba, real name Duncan Zgambo, 27, ia popular multi-award-winning gospel rapper and songwriter, who will tie a knot to his sweetheart Kondi.

When we think about marriage, some of us think about love, weddings, traditions, and the longevity. Many of us also know that there will be bumps, potholes, and gruesome roadkill carnage that will need to be navigated. It’s what bonds us together.

We learn from it, and we grow. This is no different from Gwamba, who couldn’t hold back the excitement as before he finally ties the knot with his gorgeous fiancée Kondi, whom he got engaged to, earlier this year in a K10 million proposal.

The Bola Kuche hit maker said: “Personally, I accept how complex romantic love can be but I have decided to give it a go, not only because I believe I have found the woman I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The Mbama artist added: “We give it all up to God. He makes everything possible for us. This is a journey that He created for us and so it shall be.”

The celebrity couple is expected to get married; officiation at church in the morning, followed by a over-the-top wedding reception the magnificent entertainment and events mecca, the BICC.

This is arguably going to be the best wedding of the year as a lot of high profile people and celebrities have been invited.

A highly placed source close to the family said: “Gwamba is ready and steady to do the nuptials and it is going to be a blast, perhaps a hot contender for the wedding of the year title. Preparations are almost done and dusted.”

Added the source: “It will be a big event, a wedding of a decade and among distinguished guests there will the A-listers who will grace the wedding reception and will include flamboyant man of God Prophet Shephered Bushiri and his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, Gwamba’s sister.”

Prophet Shephered Bushiri on the 29th September, hosted the first ever Crusade at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital, Lilongwe and the South African based prophet made history for no single person has filled a stadium to capacity before in any sphere of life, be it political, entertainment or religion.

Two years after relocating to Pretoria, South Africa, Gwamba is ready to down settle down and start a family.

The gospel rapper met his Queen at The Enlighted Christian Gathering (ECG) Church and It seems that finally Gwamba can say ‘Bola Kuche’ as he counts down the ticks on the clock to the big day.

