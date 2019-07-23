Gwamba’s self-hating new song, Unatha, attracts Bushiri’s praise

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) International leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come out in praise of a new self-hating song by Major 1 Records Star Gwamba.

In the song, Unatha, Gwamba portrays himself as a problem and solution to issues facing the youths across the world.

Moved by the song, renowned youthful Bushiri went to his Facebook page, which boasts of 3.8 million followers, and made a post in support of the song.

He wrote:“Youth delinquency is still a big challenge not just for governments but the church too. The biggest challenge is when, as a church, we don’t see it as SIN.

“I am happy that one of our award winning Major 1 Records Star, Gwamba, is addressing this issue. In the song, Gwamba uses his transformative story from secular world to gospel to cart home a message of redemption, underlining that the only everlasting fun and joy for the youths can only be found in living accepting Jesus Christ and living according to his ways.”

Download and please share. New Gwamba

