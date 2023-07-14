Habitat for Humanity, Portland Cement join Tigwirane Manja Housing Project: “To build 13 disaster-resilient houses in Mulanje”

Portland Cement Limited and Habitat for Humanity have become the latest non-state actors to join the Tigwirane Manja Housing Project, which seeks to construct disaster-resilient houses for survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi.

In the aftermath of the devastating effects of the cyclone in March 2023, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera launched Tigwirane Manja Campaign to serve as a tool for mobilizing resources for the cyclone rebuilding process.

Since then, a number of individuals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have responded by donating cash and materials to the initiative or direct to the affected families.

On Thursday, Portland Cement Limited and Habitat for Humanity announced their partnership aimed at constructing 13 houses for the survivors in Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje District.

Through the partnership, the cement manufacturing company has donated to the organization 760 bags of cement valued at K10 million.

“When we heard that some people here at Nndala village members are come across with the flood caused by Freddy cyclone, we came to provide them with food and we are here again to provide bags of cement use to build their houses,” said the company’s Chief Executive Officer Jianguo Liu.

Habitat for Humanity National Director, Anock Kapira, lauded the company for responding to their request to support them in the initiative to construct disaster resilient houses for the displaced households.

In his acceptance speech, Group Village Head Ndala expressed happiness with the donation, saying it will go a long way in addressing the housing problem his subjects are facing in the aftermath of the devastation.

