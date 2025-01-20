Haiya calls for integrity among referees

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, has called for integrity and professionalism among Malawian football referees to ensure a smooth 2025-2026 football season.

Haiya was speaking at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima on Sunday when he presided over the 2025 FIFA Referee Badges Presentation ahead of the season.

He said the event was remarkable as 16 referees received their badges, an indication that they want to take the game to greater heights in terms of professionalism.

“The FIFA badge is international. It is our wish that the referees will be professional and of high integrity in their work in the forth coming season. We will have a manual on how best we can train our referees so that they can represent this country anywhere in the world,” stated Haiya.

One of the recipients, Mayamiko Kanjere, said it felt so good to be recognised as a FIFA referee.

“I’m so excited to be recognised. This is a testament that we have been doing well in the past seasons locally. I have been looking forward to a day like this when I can be recognised to be representing my country Malawi,” remarked Kanjere.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!