Halima Daud says Chakwera administration still determined to create opportunities for varsity graduates

Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud has assured final year students that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government remain committed to providing opportunities, an enabling environment for them to perform and exhibit all the capabilities, expertise and duties to the best of their ability.

Daud made the sentiments on Friday when she presided over the finale dinner of 94 Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) final year students.

The Deputy Minister said the occasion symbolizes a transition from being students under KUHES to becoming part of the valuable health workforce that the country badly needs in order to attain its goals.

She therefore encouraged the finales to work hard whenever and wherever they will be given an opportunity so that together we create a health Malawi.

Daud, who is also Dowa South East Constituency lawmaker, stated that the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s administration remains committed to providing quality healthcare to all people in the country as enshrined in the National Health Sector Strategic Plan 3, which resonates well with the ambitious Agenda 2063 as being championed by President Chakwera.

“Government realizes that nurses and Midwives play a pivotal role in the health system. That is why, we commit ourselves to supporting them so that their capacities, expertise and innovations, should help reshape the future of our healthcare,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!