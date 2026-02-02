Hammers to face Bullets in Castel Challenge Cup semis

Mzuzu City Hammers have booked themselves a place in the semi finals of the Castel Challenge Cup after eliminating super league champions Mighty Wanderers 5-3 on penalties at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday.

This means they will meet FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who saw off Mighty Tigers on Saturday, beating them by 2 goals to nil, thanks to Maxwell Gasten Phodo’s brace stretching between 6 and 20 minutes of the first half. Semi finals are scheduled for next weekend and Blue Eagles will face Goshen City Dedza Dynamos in another semi final.

Wanderers were the first to score at Rumphi Stadium through Isaac Kaliati who converted a penalty after 50 minutes.

When the nomads thought they had done it, Hassan Luwembe for Hammers equalised four minutes into added time after the ninety to force the match into penalties. Hammers went on to score all their five spot kicks while the nomads only converted three with veteran full back Stanley Sanudi missing his.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said penalties are unpredictable and congratulated Hammers for making it into the semis.

“We didn’t play our usual game today. We conceded a goal in the dying minutes and went on to lose. That’s what happens when you sometimes don’t work very hard in a cup game like this one,” he added.

Hammers assistant coach, Lazarus Deco Nyemera, said it was a difficult game.

“It was a very tough game. We were down to nine players after two red cards but the players fought hard to force the match into penalties. It’s our wish to win this cup this year,” said Nyemera.

Mzuzu City Hammers beat Silver Strikers 2-1 in the round of sixteen to meet Wanderers in the quarter finals. Bullets await them in the semis.

Bullets interim coach, Gilbert Chirwa, says he is ready for the semi final clash.

“The boys are performing well as seen in the game against Tigers. We will prepare very well for the semi final game against either Wanderers or Hammers,” said Chirwa on Saturday after beating Tigers.

The final of the 2025 edition of the Castel Challenge Cup is scheduled for February 15.

